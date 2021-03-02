FNC’s Dean: Cuomo Will Fall Because of ‘Convenient’ #MeToo Reasons, Not the ‘Criminal’ Nursing Home Conduct

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show,” FNC Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean stated that while the sexual harassment scandal around New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is a “worthy one,” it’s also “convenient” for Democrats, and that Cuomo’s downfall will be because of the sexual harassment, not the “criminal” behavior with nursing homes.

Dean said, “I think the #MeToo movement, while a worthy one, is a convenient one as well for Democratic lawmakers and people who really don’t like this governor to get justice. I think he’s going to fall because of the sexual harassment accusations, rather than the criminal, real criminal ones, which is helping kill 15,000 elderly. And I liken it to the Al Capone — what happened to Al Capone with getting him on tax evasion.”

