Blackburn Floats Idea of Alternative to Beijing Olympics — ‘Show China We Are Not Going to Aid Them in Their Push to Be at a Point of Global Dominance’

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) called on Team USA to not participate in the upcoming 2022 Beijing Olympics, given China’s behavior on the international stage during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “Spicer & Co.”

The Tennessee Republican lawmaker proposed an “alternative Olympic Games” if needed, which would include nations willing to stand up against the Asian superpower.

“I do not think Team USA should be a part of those Olympics,” she said. “If we have to have and plan and execute the alternative Olympic Games for countries that stand against human rights violations and the genocide that is happening in China, people that stand against the great power competition, the Belt and Road Initiative and the debt diplomacy that China is carrying out — countries that stand against rob, replicate and replace, stealing intellectual property of our innovations, making it at a cheaper, lower price then replacing these companies in the consumer supply lines, in our critical supply lines — we should all come together and do something to show China we are not going to aid them in their push to be at a point of global dominance during the 21st century.”

