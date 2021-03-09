Schumer: Hope GOP Will Work with Us Now That They See ‘We Can Do It Without Them’

During an interview aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated that getting “big, bold change done” is the most important priority of Democrats, and that he hopes “that now that Republicans have seen we can do it without them, that they’ll realize they ought to try to work with us.”

Schumer said, “I always say, we want to work with Republicans where we can. But we have to get big, bold change done, and that is our number one priority. I have a hope. I’m always an optimist, you know that, Anderson, that now that Republicans have seen we can do it without them, that they’ll realize they ought to try to work with us. But we’re not going to make the mistake of 2008 and 9 and do such a small, measly proposal that it won’t get us out of the mess that we are in right now.”

