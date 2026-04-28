Ty Cobb: Comey Case Will Get Thrown Out, It’s ‘Vindictive Prosecution’

Tuesday on CNN’s “OutFront,” former White House special counsel Ty Cobb said the indictment on two felony charges related to an Instagram post by former FBI Director James Comey will be “thrown out.”

Host Erin Burnett said, “Ty, you’ve read the whole indictment coming about a year after the initial post of those seashells. What’s your gut reaction?”

Cobb said, “Yeah. It’s specious. It’ll be thrown out. It’s classic revenge. You know it’s a document that really isn’t worth anything other than the PR that the president is trying to get to intimidate Comey and others who might speak out against him. It’s a vindictive prosecution. You know, the previous attempt to get Comey, it will certainly buttress that argument, the directions from the president not only to Bondi but to Blanche about getting this done, pursuing his enemies, clearly, helps buttress Comey’s case on that as well.”

He added, “It’ll be dismissed, and part of it will be dismissed because there just is no evidence that would suggest any reasonable person would have taken this seashell picture and thought it was a death threat to the president. It’s absurd to suggest this is a normal case, that this is done all the time. You know, the cases that they’re talking about actually include threats of assassination, murder and violence.”

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