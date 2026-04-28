JB Pritzker: ‘Demented’ Trump ‘Is Guilty of Inciting Violence’

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” Gov. JB Pritzker (D-IL) said President Donald Trump was “guilty of inciting violence.”

Pritzker said, “Let’s start with what Donald Trump is really after here: weaponizing the DOJ to go after his political enemies. As you know, this indictment is not the first indictment that they’ve gone after Comey.”

He continued, “The picture of 86 47, that was the what they’re using as the evidence that Comey is threatening the life of the president. 86 47 he posted it, even pulled it down because he thought it might be rude or improper to put it up. And not because he thought it was a threat against the president.”

He added, “The case is going to be thrown out. I can almost guarantee you we’re talking about seashells on a beach. That’s what that picture is, that Comey posted. Remember, this is the president who threatened the death penalty for General Mark Milley, the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. This is the same guy who told crowds at his, you know, at his rallies that, oh, that protester, punch him, take him down. This president is guilty of inciting violence, and now he’s using the First Amendment. He’s going after people for exercising their First Amendment rights and claiming that they’re the ones who are attacking people. I mean, he just applauded the death of Robert Mueller, who is a patriot. So I mean, I’m disgusted by what this administration is doing, by what the DOJ is doing. Todd Blanche seems to be doing more of what Pam Bondi was doing. This whole administration seems full of people who are just following, whatever this demented president tells them to do.”

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