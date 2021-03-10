GOP Rep. Waltz: COVID Bill ‘Largest Expansion of the Welfare State’ Since LBJ in the 60s

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Making Money,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) stated that the coronavirus relief package is “the largest expansion of the welfare state since Lyndon Baines Johnson in the 1960s.”

Waltz said, “China continues to be the big winner here. I mean, at the end of the day, they unleashed this virus on the world. They covered it up. And now, we are bankrupting ourselves in order to deal with it. … The vote today just puts our foot on the pedal towards bankruptcy and that fiscal cliff.”

He added, “[L]ook what they’ve been able to do under the guise of COVID. I mean, this is the largest expansion of the welfare state since Lyndon Baines Johnson in the 1960s. I mean, this is headlong in line with the liberal progressive agenda. And the amount of things that they’re able to cram through under the guise of COVID really, truly, has been jaw-dropping.”

