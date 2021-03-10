Schumer: Charges Against Cuomo Must Be ‘Carefully Looked at’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated that the sexual harassment allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) are “really serious, really troubling,” and must be “carefully looked at.”

Host Lawrence O’Donnell asked if there is anything about new reporting from the Albany Times-Union about another Cuomo accuser “that is changing your view of this?”

Schumer responded, “Well, every one of these allegations is really serious, really troubling, and needs to be carefully, carefully looked at. I have always said that sexual harassment is just not tolerable in our society, and we know that. And so, I, early on, called for an independent investigation. I have a great deal of faith, Lawrence, in the attorney general of New York State. She will uncover everything. She will turn over every stone. She has subpoena power for both records and witnesses. And I am also confident that she will resist any outside interference, political or otherwise. I have faith in her.”

