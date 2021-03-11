Coons: I Support Indexing and ‘Increasing the Minimum Wage and Getting to $15 an Hour’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) expressed his support for “indexing the minimum wage” and “increasing the minimum wage and getting to $15 an hour.”

Coons stated, “I support raising the minimum wage. I support indexing the minimum wage. I support increasing the minimum wage and getting to $15 an hour. I had some concerns about Bernie Sanders’ specific bill and how it raises the minimum wage that, frankly, got very little discussion about the impact of two provisions of it. I think we will get that done this year and I’ve already been having conversations with folks in my caucus about how we can get that done this year.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett