GOP Rep. Tenney: Seems Dems ‘Have Got to Throw it on Sexual Harassment’ Because Cuomo’s ‘Nursing Home Scandal Is just so Bad’

On Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Fox Across America,” Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) commented on the firestorm over New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) by stating that “it’s starting to look like the Democrats have got to throw it on sexual harassment because this nursing home scandal is just so bad.”

Tenney said, “I will say that I do think a lot of what’s going on with the sexual harassment, it is starting to get worse-looking. At the beginning, I said, okay, due process, you’ve got to prove it. All that’s still true, no matter what. But it’s starting to look like the Democrats have got to throw it on sexual harassment because this nursing home scandal is just so bad. There’s the nursing home scandal, the cover-up. There’s now [the] adult home scandal, where people in adult homes, who are very vulnerable, were also forced to be in positions where they had to be exposed to COVID-positive patients.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett