Abrams: Georgia GOP Election Proposals Are ‘Jim Crow, in a Suit and Tie’

Former Georgia gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams (D-CA) said Sunday on CNN’s”State of the Union” that Republican election proposals in her home state were a “redux of Jim Crow, in a suit and tie.”

Anchor Jake Tapper asked, “So Republican state lawmakers in your home state, Georgia, have introduced almost two dozen bills to make it more difficult to vote. They are going to end no excuse mail-in voting, which has been there since 2005. They will reduce voting on Sundays, ask for stricter I.D. requirements, take away drop boxes. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in D.C. — he called this effort by Georgia Republicans ‘racist plain and simple’ unquote. Do you agree, and is there any way for Democrats to stop these efforts?”

Abrams said, “Well, first of all, I do absolutely agree that it’s racist. It is a redux of Jim Crow, in a suit and tie. We know the only thing that precipitated these charges — it’s not that there was a question of security — in fact, the secretary and the governor went to great pains to ensure Georgia elections were secure. So the only connection that we can find is that more people of color voted, and it changed the outcome of elections in a direction that Republicans did not like. So instead of celebrating better access and more participate in their response is to try and eliminate access to voting for primarily in communities of color.”

