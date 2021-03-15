GOP Rep. Wenstrup: Swalwell ‘Incapable’ of Recognizing Foreign Intel Schemes

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) voiced his concern with Rep. Eric Swalwell’s (D-CA) reappointment to the House Intelligence Committee given the congressman’s relationship with alleged Chinese spy Fang Fang.

This comes as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is pushing to have Swalwell removed from his position on the committee.

Wenstrup, pointing to Swalwell’s relationship with Fang Fang and falling for the Steele dossier, said Swalwell is “incapable” of recognizing foreign intelligence schemes. He argued Swalwell does not belong on the committee.

“You know, in the military, we get vetted on whether we are able to get classified material, top-secret material, and it’s extensive. And they go back into your background and through your whole life, but we don’t do that in Congress. So, you are allowed to get elected and then put in a position of really great responsibility. And Eric Swalwell has been compromised, you know, no matter how you look at it, he has been because here he was, he engaged, built a relationship with a woman named Fang Fang — or Christina Fang, a woman from China — and she engaged with him, helped him with his campaign … helped get him into Congress. And he was either naive or gullible, but either way, he didn’t recognize what this woman was doing, which to me would say you don’t belong on the Intelligence Committee.”

He continued, “But when you’re compromised, you have done something you shouldn’t have done, and in the military when that happens, you are removed from the military. And so, who has known the most about this? Because this occurred before Eric Swalwell even got into Congress, but since he was in Congress, Speaker Pelosi knew about this, and then she appointed him to the Intel Committee. Now, this is the woman who could end his career tomorrow. She could do that tomorrow if she felt like it just by saying he doesn’t belong on the Intel Committee and maybe doesn’t belong in Congress, but no one is being straightforward on this. But she also could hold this over him. And if you think about what he’s engaged in in the last four years was pure politics. He’s been out there advocating for this Trump-Russian collusion scheme that was brought on and brought on by Democrats, and to this day, he has not even admitted that the dossier was false. So, it seems that he’s incapable of recognizing foreign intel schemes, and therefore he shouldn’t be on the committee.”

