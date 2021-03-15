Newsom: ‘Number One Grievance’ of Recall ‘Was the Browning of California’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) stated that “this recall, that’s likely to end up on the ballot pre-dated the pandemic. And the number one grievance was the browning of California, immigration.”

Newsom said, “California, one of the reasons this recall is happening, this — by the way this recall, that’s likely to end up on the ballot pre-dated the pandemic. And the number one grievance was the browning of California, immigration. In some ways, California, with two-and-a-half-plus million people here without documentation, with so many mixed-status families, as a dominant state as it relates to farm workers and it relates to agriculture, as well as newcomers that have blessed us through the innovation and the entrepreneurial spirit that defines California’s economic growth and America’s great success, we’re uniquely positioned to be creative. And so, we’ve developed strategies and partnerships for migrant facilities. We’re addressing issues related to COVID testing for people that are crossing the border. We’re providing supplemental support for staffing to help some of these children.”

