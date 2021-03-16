Biden: Border Surge ‘Could Be’ Worse Than 2019 and 2020 Surges

During a portion of an interview with ABC News aired on Tuesday’s “World News Tonight,” President Joe Biden stated that the current surge on the border could be worse than the surges in 2019 and 2020.

ABC host George Stephanopoulos asked, “A lot of the migrants coming in saying they’re coming in because you’ve promised to make things better. It seems to be getting worse by the day. Was it a mistake not to anticipate this surge?”

Biden answered, “Well, first of all, there was a surge in the last two years in ’19 and ’20, there was a surge, as well.”

Stephanopoulos then cut in to say, “This one might be worse.”

Biden responded, “No, well, it could be.”

