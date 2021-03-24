GOP Rep. Babin: We Have Wall and National Guard in D.C. While We’re Releasing Migrants

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Rep. Brian Babin (R-TX) criticized the Biden administration for releasing migrants into the U.S. while “in Washington, D.C., we have miles of steel wall and National Guard troops standing around, thousands of them, and some of them are sleeping on the concrete and on the floor for no credible threat.”

Babin said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:30] “The Biden administration simply denies reality. In fact, in Washington, D.C., we have miles of steel wall and National Guard troops standing around, thousands of them, and some of them are sleeping on the concrete and on the floor for no credible threat. We haven’t been able to find anything there. And yet the Biden administration has spent $86 million on hotel rooms to house illegal aliens. They have released 23,000-plus aliens into the country, many of them COVID-positive. We know that. There are up to 15,000 unaccompanied juveniles and children, many of these children are 16 and 17 years old. And we’ve got them housed all over.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett