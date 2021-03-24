Meghan McCain Asks View Co-Hosts If They Should Quit to Make Room for Asian American Host

Meghan McCain asked her co-hosts on Wednesday’s broadcast of “The View” if they should leave the show to allow for more Asian-American representation.

During the panel’s discussion on Sens. Tammy Duckworth’s (D- IL) and Mazie Hirono (D-HI) objecting to President Joe Biden not appointing more Asian-Americans, McCain said, “The cabinet positions are pinnacle, and I believe the most qualified people should be holding places that do things like national security and infrastructure, things that literally are the meat and potatoes that make the country great.”

She continued, “I believe what makes American exceptional is the fact that we are a meritocracy. That you can be anything, you can come from anywhere and have success. The question Democrats have to reconcile right now is whether or not race and gender are more important than qualification. If you have someone more qualified who happens to be a white straight person who has more experience in whatever field they’re being nominated for than a minority with less experience, are we in a place where this matters?”

She added, “I think this is a very, very slippery slope. I was surprised to hear Tammy Duckworth saying in like this. She got a lot of blowback from a lot of people, not just on the right. I think this is actually just the natural progression of identity politics. I will say just to put a cap on this, “The View” is 25 years old next year. We’ve only had one Asian American host co-host this show. So does that mean one of us should be leaving at some point because there’s not enough representation? What we are talking about is identity politics more important than the qualifications of a job? I think that is a question going forward that the progressive left is going to have to reconcile.”

