WV Gov. Justice: ‘Very Concerned’ about Manchin Keeping Filibuster Promise

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show,” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) said he is “very concerned” about whether Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) will keep his vow to prevent abolishing the filibuster.

Justice said, “I would be very concerned about the filibuster situation. And, you know, Joe is rock solid with the Democrats in many, many ways, and I would be very concerned. I hope and pray that Joe sees wisdom enough to absolutely not migrate back.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett