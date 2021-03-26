CNN’s Tapper: Trump Projecting ‘Alternate Reality’

CNN anchor Jake Tapper said Friday on his show “The Lead,” former President Donald Trump was projecting a “dangerous alternate reality” with his comments on the U.S. Capitol’s riot on January 6.

Tapper said, “Tentacles from former President Trump’s big lie and the election continues to squeeze American society. There are those fighting back. Dominion Voting is now suing Fox for $1.6 billion for pushing that garbage that helped send the January 6 rioters into a froth, but that channel continues to allow the lies to be spread. Former President Trump was given a huge chunk of primetime last night to further disseminate these toxins telling us that the murderous MAGA mob on January 6 was all about peace and love. Look, you can decide for yourself whether his words match what we all saw and heard that day because the images from that day are certainly graphic and disturbing.”

While playing video of the Capitol riot, Tapper played audio from Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” in which Trump said, “It was zero threat. Look, they went in. They shouldn’t have done it. Some of them went in, and they were hugging and kissing the police and the guards. You know, they had great relationships. A lot of the people were waved in, and then they walked in, and they walked out.”

Tapper said, “hugging and kissing? How about stomping and killing? Fix that for you. It’s the former president’s late attempt at whitewashing, pretending he does not have blood on his hands for one. One of the darkest days in American history in which five people, including Capitol Police Officer, Brian Sicknick died. It’s a dangerous alternate reality that Trump continually projects, continuing to rile up hate and anger and division in this country.”

