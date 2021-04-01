Cleaver: ‘Legitimate’ to Say Biden Infrastructure Bill Has Items Unrelated to Infrastructure

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO) stated that it’s “legitimate” to say that there are some provisions of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure package that don’t have anything to do with infrastructure.

Host Neil Cavuto asked, “It seems to be heavy on the tax part, very heavy on spending as well, congressman, that has nothing to do with infrastructure. And that’s what maybe worries some Republicans, maybe some of your more moderate colleagues, who think that however meritorious and kind it is to spend better than 400 billion on care for the elderly and disabled, it has nothing to do with infrastructure. What do you say to that?”

Cleaver responded, “I think that’s a legitimate point. I’ll say that anywhere. That’s a legitimate point. Here’s the challenge for us on that though: First of all, I think the president has opened the door. None of this is in concrete. He wants to sit down and I think he’s going to begin to invite Republicans over to the White House to discuss the funding and any other component of this.”

