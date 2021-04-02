Hunter Biden Admits Laptop at Center of Scandal Could Be His

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden admitted during a CBS News interview that aired in part on Friday morning that the laptop at the center of a scandal during the 2020 presidential campaign could be his.

The New York Post broke the story about a MacBook Pro that was dropped off for repair at a Delaware shop and turned over to the FBI in December of that year. The laptop reportedly contained emails detailing Hunter Biden’s businesses with Burisma, a Ukrainian natural gas company, and potential business deals with a Chinese energy company.

CBS Sunday Morning host Tracy Smith asked, “Was that your laptop?”

Biden said, “For real, I don’t know.”

Smith pressed, “I know. But you know that’s-”

Biden insisted, “I really don’t know.”

Smith said, “OK, you don’t know, yes or now if the laptop was yours.”

Biden said, “I don’t have any idea. I have no idea whether–”

Smith said, “So, could it have been yours?”

Biden said, “Of course, certainly. There could be a laptop out there that was stolen from me. It could be that I was hacked. It could be that was the– that it was Russian intelligence. It could be that it was stolen from me.”

