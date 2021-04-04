Hunter Biden: ‘Absolutely Certain’ DOJ Investigation Will Clear Me of Wrongdoing

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden said during an interview that aired on “CBS Sunday Morning” he is “100% certain” that at the end of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware investigation into his taxes, he will be cleared of any wrongdoing.

Reporter Tracy Smith said, “There is a current Department of Justice investigation into your finances. What is it about? Can you say anything more?”

Biden said, “I can’t, but I can say this. I am cooperating completely, and I am absolutely certain, 100% certain, that at the end of the investigation, that I will be cleared of any wrongdoing.

Smith said, “You are 100% certain you will be cleared?”

Biden said, “I am 100% certain of it, and all I can do is cooperate and trust in the process.”

