Behar: ‘Trump Emboldened People Like Matt Gaetz’ — ‘If Daddy Is Doing It, Well Then I Can’

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was “emboldened” by former President Donald Trump during a panel discussion about the federal investigation into the congressman’s alleged sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and allegedly paying other women for sex.

Behar said, “You know, it’s interesting, one point I would make besides the fact that women never do this noticeably. I mean, he had a picture of a naked girl with a hula hoop that he was showing to guys in Congress. This is not something a female would do, a picture of a naked guy with a hula hoop around Mr. Happy. I don’t see that happening. But having said that, I really do think that Trump, I think that emboldened people like Matt Gaetz. You know, I mean if daddy is doing it, well, then I can. You know, so, there’s a reason. Trump enables this type of behavior, and he went with it. And I think he’s really in a lot of trouble when even Fox is turning on him.”

