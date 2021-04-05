Deputy Border Patrol Chief: ‘Way Over 100,000 People’ ‘Have Gotten Away from Us This Year’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Deputy Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz stated that “way over 100,000 people” have gotten away from the Border Patrol so far this year.

Ortiz said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:30] “We have technology and we have some resources out there that give us an estimate of how many people are actually getting away from us and we continue to try and refine and have as much confidence in that statistic as we can. But I can tell you that, so far, it’s been way over 100,000 people that have gotten away from us this year. But the Border Patrol agents, as well as our law enforcement partners, are doing everything we can. Our resources are just stretched awfully thin right now.”

