FNC’s Turley: New Biden Gun Control Legislation ‘Could Very Well Be Called the Hunter Biden Act’

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” network contributor Jonathan Turley weighed in on President Joe Biden pledging to use his executive authority to restrict Second Amendment rights.

Turley said one of the provisions included in Biden’s announcement, ref flag laws, could be named after the president’s son, Hunter Biden. He pointed to a 2018 incident when the younger Biden’s gun was thrown out by the widow of his deceased brother because she was concerned about his mental stability.

“It was striking that the red flag provision could very well be called the Hunter Biden Act,” Turley asserted. “I mean, this was a provision written for precisely what seems to have occurred in 2018. At that time, Hunter Biden was involved in an intimate relationship with the widow of his late brother, Beau, and she apparently was so concerned about his stability that she attempted to throw out his gun into a bin that was not far from a schoolyard. That led to an effort to reclaim or find the gun and the intervention of local law enforcement.”

He continued, “There is also an allegation that the Secret Service intervened to try to essentially remove his permitting information from a gun store. Most of that has not been pursued by the media, which has shown a remarkable lack of interest, even though this new push by his father addresses specifically the controversy, or the type of controversy, involved with his son.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent