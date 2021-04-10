JCN’s Alfredo Ortiz: Georgia Businesses Stand to Lose $100M over MLB Decision to Pull All-Star Game

Job Creators Network president and CEO Alfredo Ortiz appeared on the Fox News Channel on Saturday to highlight the estimated $100 million loss businesses in Georgia will face due to Major League Baseball’s decision to pull the All-Star game out of Atlanta.

Ortiz explained that $100 million might be insignificant in the grand scheme for corporations like Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines. However, he said for small business owners, it could mean the difference in survival.

“So the estimate that we’re hearing about $100 million in lost revenue to small business owners primarily, which in the state of Georgia, a lot of these owners are minority small business owners,” he said. “I actually just came from a meeting earlier this morning in Cobb County where you had business leaders and small-business owners really outraged. And the disbelief and heartache is all real. One hundred million dollars, Jillian, is real money. It may not be a lot of money for these corporations — the Deltas and the Coca-Colas of the world.”

“But for these small-business owners, who were really counting on this to happen because in the post-COVID environment, you know, they were extremely, extremely thin in terms of their revenues,” Alfredo Ortiz added. “Not much was there. A lot of these small-business owners put everything on the line to survive up until now, and they were counting on this. And now, this is gone.”

Ortiz noted 8,000 hotel beds would no longer be needed given MLB’s decision.

