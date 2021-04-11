CBS’s Alfonsi Offers Public Feedback on DeSantis Hit Job — ‘Some Viewers, Including a Retired Newsman, Applauded the Story’

Trent Baker

Sunday at the conclusion of CBS’s “60 Minutes,” correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi read the comments to her failed hit job attempt alleging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) was involved in a “pay-to-play” with Publix and COVID-19 vaccines. DeSantis vehemently shot the story down, calling it a “fake narrative” and saying it is why people do not trust “corporate media.”

Alfonsi pointed out that “some viewers, including a retired newsman, applauded the story.” She then read two comments critical of CBS’s “shameful, biased reporting.”

“Viewers focused on an exchange with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at a press conference. Some viewers, including a retired newsman, applauded the story — ‘Ron DeSantis will continue to deny, refute … call your reporting a witch hunt … I can only hope … that you continue to investigate and expose the truth,'” Alfonsi relayed. “But more comments condemned our editing and reporting — ‘Shameful, biased reporting– that is what you are guilty of. You are no longer journalists, but lobbyists and advocates.’ Then there was this: ‘I have watched ’60 Minutes’ for decades. After your biased piece on Governor DeSantis, I will only watch it one more time — just to see if you broadcast this message.'”

