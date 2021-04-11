Herschel Walker on 2022 Senate Run: ‘We’re Still Going Through This Process of Praying and Really Considering It’

During this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” former University of Georgia standout running back and 1982 Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker discussed the possibility of a run for U.S. Senate in 2022.

The seat occupied by Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) will be up in the forthcoming election cycle.

Partial transcript as follows:

BARTIROMO: All right, Herschel, we know that former President Trump wants you to run for Senate.

What is the answer? Are you considering running for the Senate seat in Georgia in the 2022 race?

WALKER: Well, I’m very honored that they would consider me running for the Senate.

And my family, we’re still going through this process of praying and really considering it. And, at the same time, I take it very serious. And people want me to decide like right now. And I said, guys, I’m going to take my time, because this is a very serious, serious thing.

But I will tell you this. Herschel Walker believe in God. I believe in this country, I believe in the people. And I’m going to fight for the people of Georgia if I run.

So, yes, just stay tuned, and I tell you what. It’s going to be exciting.

BARTIROMO: If you were to run, Herschel, what would be your priorities?

WALKER: Well, my priority, most of all, would be America, getting people to be — getting people to be — to find out the truth, so they can be educated, and they would quit this all dividing.

I want to bring people back together. There’s no doubt some people hear the things I say, and they say, Herschel, did you really mean that?

I say, guys. I believe in — I believe in togetherness. I believe in America.

BARTIROMO: OK.

WALKER: I believe in the Constitution, that it’s something special.

BARTIROMO: And you made the point to me, you can’t change things overnight.

Herschel Walker, it’s great to see you this morning. Thanks very much for being here.