Mallory McMorrow: There Are Parallels Between Nazi Germany and Trump

Sunday on CNN’s “Inside Politics,” Michigan State Senator and U.S. Senate candidate Mallory McMorrow said there were parallels between Nazi Germany and what’s happening under the Trump administration.

Host Manu Raju said, “Why delete these 6,000 tweets? Because you did it after the New York Post had reported on it last year, and after you were a candidate in this race. I mean, there were things that you suggested there. You suggested even there are parallels between Nazi Germany and what was happening under in America, under Trump. Do you why delete these after you became a candidate? Did you think there were going to be too problematic for you in this election?”

McMorrow said, “I didn’t you know, this was a decision to delete everything prior to 2021 of my opponents of dual. I’ll say I did the same, deleting some of his more controversial views on completely defunding the police. It’s cleaning up social media, which I think is something everybody should have stopped doing that.”

Raju said, “Just to follow up on that question, do you personally see parallels between Nazi Germany and what’s happening under the Trump administration?”

McMorrow said, “Yeah, I do. It is deeply concerning that we see an authoritarian slide. And as we talked about earlier, dividing people against each other, to convince people that if you’re not doing well economically, it’s somebody else’s fault, is an incredibly dangerous place for us to be in. I don’t think that, a lot of people would argue that there are shades of authoritarianism here that we need to be deeply concerned about.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN