April Ryan: GOP Is an ‘Anti-Browning Party’ — ‘Does Not Like the Browning of America’

On Sunday, CNN political analyst April Ryan blasted the Republican Party, calling it an “anti-browning party” because of efforts such as in Georgia to shore up election integrity.

Ryan accused Republicans of “cheating at the polls” and “doing anything by any means necessary to continue to try to win.”

“Donald Trump, when he was president, and after his presidency, is rallying the Democrats to go to the polls,” Ryan argued on “CNN Newsroom.” “And Democrats are winning because of Donald Trump, and that’s why you are seeing all of these anti-voting rights efforts and restrictive efforts. But I will go back to something that Alice said. Alice said, you know, right now, the [GOP] right now is the party of Reagan. Maybe, to an extent. But it’s also a party that’s an anti-browning party. This is a party that does not like the browning of America. This is a party that is cheating at the polls. This is a party that is doing anything by any means necessary to continue to try to win.”

“[T]here are a lot of underhanded tactics that we see that have been placed in courtrooms, that have been placed in the court of public opinion as it relates to the Republican Party and their efforts to try to get anything pushed through that they want,” April Ryan added.

