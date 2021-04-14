Issa: Teachers in CA Should Be Replaced if They Won’t Go Back to Work

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kennedy,” Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) stated that California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) should treat teachers’ unions the same way President Reagan treated air traffic controllers, “order them back to work, if they don’t go back to work, replace them.”

Issa said, “I would give them the same offer that Ronald Reagan gave the air traffic controllers: Do the science, order them back to work, if they don’t go back to work, replace them. It’s that simple. The fact is, there are lots of teachers who are teaching every day in private schools, in charter schools, and in smaller school districts, and they’ve proven they can do it safely.”

