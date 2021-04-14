Noem: We’re Not Accepting Settlement of Illegal Immigrants in S.D.

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) said that any illegal immigrants the Biden administration attempts to resettle are “not going to find a place here in South Dakota.”

Noem said, “[W]hat I have determined by watching the actions of this president is that he is making America unsafe. These are people that are crossing our border illegally. We do not know who they are. Multiple news sources have told us that we have people on the terrorist watch list that are getting into this country this way, and they’re not going to find a place here in South Dakota.”

