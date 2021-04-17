Maxine Waters on Rashida Tlaib’s ‘No More Policing’ Remarks: ‘She Spoke Her Mind — I Love Her for It’

Saturday on CNN’s “Newsroom,” host Jim Acosta asked Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) to react to her colleague Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s (D-MI) social media post calling for “no more policing” and other so-called reforms on the heels of the death of Daunte Wright.

Waters chalked up Tlaib’s reaction to a desire for “justice” and said she appreciated and loved Tlaib for her outspokenness on the subject.

“Well, of course, we are all very, very anxious to get justice,” Waters said. “We have lived with, you know, so many young black people, in particular, men and women, but certainly black men being killed and the officers getting away with it. The family left without having gotten justice. It goes on and on and on. So I can understand the disgust. I can understand the feelings that so many have about. We’ve got to get some justice in both of these cases. And so, I know that my colleague speaks her mind. And she said what was in her heart. I understand that very well.

“I’m here today, because, number one, I want to show that there are members of Congress who really care about what is happening with these cases, and whether or not we’re going to get justice, or whether or not the police unions and the lies they tell are going to win,” she added. “So she spoke her mind been, and I appreciate that, and I love her for it.”

