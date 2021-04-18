Boehner: Mass Shootings ‘Embarrassing Our Country’

Former Speaker of the House John Boehner (R-OH) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that a string of mass shootings had become an embarrassment to America.

Anchor Dana Bash asked, “47 mass shootings in the United States in just over the last month. And I know you know this, polls show the vast majority of Americans support at least some new gun restrictions. When you were speaker, there were 20 first-graders killed in Newtown, Connecticut. Looking back, do you regret not passing laws then, and do you to see Republicans come to the table now at least to pass something?”

Boehner said, “Well, back when Newtown happened, we couldn’t find common ground with the other side.”

He continued, “Hopefully, there’s some common ground to be found. I know that Sen. Pat Toomey has been working on this across the aisle, trying to come to some agreement. Hopefully, they will find some common ground, because frankly, it’s heartbreaking. I think it’s embarrassing our country to the rest of the world. And we have got to find a way to deal with this problem.”

Boehner said, “So, those in power now are going to have to figure out what can be done. It’s not about what everybody wants. It’s a matter of what can be accomplished in a bipartisan way.”

