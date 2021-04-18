Watch: Breitbart’s Alex Marlow Discusses Media Bias on Newsmax TV

During an interview on the latest episode of Newsmax TV’s “The Gorka Reality Check,” Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow reacted to NBC News anchor Lester Holt calling fairness “overrated.”

Marlow pointed out that the “media has always been on one side” to “fit their agenda.”

He added now the media are “owning up to the fact that they’re going to disenfranchise half the country.”

“I feel like I’m actually … in the time machine, Dr. G., because I know folks like you and I have thought that the mainstream media had dispensed with the idea of fairness well over a decade ago. Now, they’re just starting to admit that’s the whole plan,” Marlow told host Sebastian Gorka. “I think that if you are watching establishment media, and you have any concept of what they’re doing is giving equal weight to both sides, just look at the analyses Newsbusters and the Media Research Center have been doing for the better part of the last two decades. They’ve been showing every single major issue facing the country. The media has always been on one side. They always shave the coverage to fit their agenda. They’re accelerating at that level, and now they’re finally, I guess, owning up to the fact that they’re going to disenfranchise half the country.”

“They’re trying to portray people with normative conservative viewpoints as violence. In the meantime, they’re ignoring widespread left-wing violence,” he lamented.

