Whoopi Goldberg: ‘After Four Years of Real Race-Baiting,’ Republicans Want to Expel Maxine Waters

Whoopi Goldberg said Monday on ABC’s “The View” that Republicans’ criticisms of Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) comments about being confrontational was surprising given what she called former President Donald Trump’s “four years of real race-baiting.”

When asked what should happen if the jury does not deliver a guilty verdict in the case of Derek Chauvin, Waters said, “We’ve got to stay active, get more active, more confrontational, make sure that they know we mean business.”

Goldberg said, “After four years of real race-baiting, I have to say I’m a little bit surprised that some Republicans would think that people wouldn’t recognize the difference. Joy, does it surprise you that some Republicans are calling to expel Maxine Waters from Congress for that statement?”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “No. They’re trying to get off the took for continuing the lie that Trump won the election, thus causing all sorts of problems. I don’t think Maxine meant anything by that except to say you have to stick with it and be there.”

Co-host Sara Haines said, “In regard to Maxine Waters, I do not think she should resign, but I don’t like the rhetoric at all.”

Goldberg said, “I just want to read this to you ‘If nothing happens, then we know we have not only to stay in the street, we have to fight for justice, but I’m hopeful we will get a guilty verdict.’ I just want to make sure that you heard what she said because that’s not calling for confrontation.”

She added, “Now people are saying, ‘Well, we should get Maxine Waters fired. Okay, I don’t believe that’s the way to go. I don’t think people should get fired. I think people should get fired up when they see things that are wrong. You don’t need to burn stuff down. Peaceful protesting works.”

