George W. Bush: GOP Today Is ‘Isolationist, Protectionist, and to a Certain Extent, Nativist’

Former President George W. Bush on Tuesday weighed in on the state of the GOP.

NBC “Today” host Hoda Kotb asked Bush how he sees the Republican Party now over 10 years out of office.

Bush, who is promoting his new book called “Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants,” said he would describe the party as ” isolationist, protectionist, and to a certain extent, nativist.”

Kotb asked, “Are you disappointed?”

“Well, that’s not exactly my vision, but you know what, I’m just an old guy they put out to pasture,” he replied. “So, just a simple painter.”

Bush expressed hope that a more moderate Republican — someone pro-“border enforcement with a compassionate touch,” pro-“reasonable gun control,” pro-education funding for public schools could “have a shot” in the party’s 2024 presidential primary.

“I think if the emphasis is integrity and decency and trying to work to get problems solved, I think the person has a shot,” he stated.

Earlier this week, Bush said he felt former President Donald Trump, who he never endorsed, lacked the “humility” necessary to be an effective leader.

