MSNBC’s Wallace: GOP Trying to ‘Criminalize Protests, When All the Violence Really Was on the Right’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” host Nicolle Wallace said that Republicans are trying to “criminalize protests, when all the violence really was on the right, right-wing extremists.” And Democrats have to “stop the policymaking in response to the lies.”

Wallace said, “I mean, we’ve covered, for weeks now, the voter suppression laws in 47 states, 108 of them in total. We’ve been talking today about laws to criminalize protests, when all the violence really was on the right, right-wing extremists. 97.7% of the Black Lives Matter protests were peaceful.”

She added that Democrats “now have to slow and stop the policymaking in response to the lies.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett