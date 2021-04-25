NBC’s Chuck Todd: Biden’s 53% Approval Rating Is ‘the New 60’

NBC anchor Chuck Todd said on this week’s broadcast of “Sunday Today” that President Joe Biden’s 53% approval rating in a new NBC-Wall Street Journal poll was “the new 60.”

Todd said, “He’s riding the momentum in some ways of a recovering economy and the escalation of the vaccinations. At the end of the day, this is happening on his watch. Things look like they weren’t going to go well. He took over, and things seem to smooth out. Some argue they always would have, but it doesn’t matter. It’s on his watch. That’s given him political capital. In our numbers here, you see that that is driving the overall positive approval ratings he has.”

He continued, “Any time you’re over 50 in this polarized environment, that’s really solid. It’s sort of the new 60 percent of the way when you and I grew up in the 80s and 90s.”

He added, “There are warning signs in here, on immigration and taxes. He is upside down. It’s not bad enough that it impacts his overall number.”

Geist said, “It’s interesting, relative to past presidents, his approval at this point isn’t that high compared to President Obama or George W. Bush. But compared to Donald Trump and given where we are in the country, it’s a pretty decent number.”

