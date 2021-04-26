Border Patrol Council President Judd Rips Biden Over Border Crisis — ‘Nobody Has Done Worse on Border Security’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd tore into President Joe Biden over his immigration policies, saying it is “clearly failing.”

According to Judd, “nobody has done worse” and “nobody has done more to enrich organized crime than President Biden.”

“[W]hen you look at the first 100 days of this administration, as evidenced by the numbers, nobody has done worse on border security than President Biden. Nobody has done more to enrich organized crime than President Biden. Nobody has put women and children under more danger than President Biden has. In all aspects of border security, he is clearly failing, and the fact he is not coming to the border to address the issue shows that he has no answers for what needs to be done to solve this problem,” Judd outlined.

Judd also questioned how Vice President Kamala Harris, who Biden put in charge of the border crisis, can keep blaming the coronavirus pandemic for not visiting the border to address the issue.

“It is easy to blame COVID when it’s convenient,” Judd declared. “But when you don’t have answers, when you don’t have solutions, all you do is put it back on COVID and say, ‘Well, I can’t do it because COVID is not allowing me to.’ But she can travel across the world, across the United States, but for something that is so important to the American public as border security, she refuses to do her job. And again … I’m hoping that the American public is going to look at this, wake up, and recognize that this administration is clearly failing as it pertains to border security.”

