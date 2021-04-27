Fauci: New CDC Guidelines Codifying ‘Many Things’ Common Sense Would Have Told You Were Safe

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the CDC’s updated outdoor mask guidelines are codifying “many things that common sense likely would have told you” it was safe to do.

Fauci stated, “There have been a lot of questions about what you can do outdoors? And it’s very clear now, as you showed on the chart, Chris, that there are many things that common sense likely would have told you can do that have now essentially been codified. Where you have an organization made up of the best epidemiologists in the world, have come to the conclusion that the risk is so low that you can do the kind of things outdoors if you are vaccinated. And then, as you see on the other side of the chart, they contrast and compare it with things that you can do and then things that are a bit risky if you still are unvaccinated.”

He added that as time goes by, “you might see an upgrading of the recommendations to go even further.”

