Surgeon General: CDC’s Mask Guidance Shows Vaccines ‘Effective in Preventing the COVID-19 Virus from Infecting Us’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy stated that the CDC’s updated mask guidance is “another demonstration of what science has been telling us over the last many months, which is that vaccines are effective in preventing the COVID-19 virus from infecting us and the more people who get vaccinated, the more quickly we can resume our activities.”

Murthy said, “[T]oday’s announcement from the CDC, their outdoor mask guidance saying that now people who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks outside except if they’re in crowded events like ball games or concerts, this represents another step forward and one step closer to our getting back to our normal lives. And it’s another demonstration of what science has been telling us over the last many months, which is that vaccines are effective in preventing the COVID-19 virus from infecting us and the more people who get vaccinated, the more quickly we can resume our activities.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett