Hillary Clinton: I Give Biden an ‘A’ — People Don’t Have to Worry Our President Will Say ‘Drink Bleach’

Former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said Sunday on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS” that President Joe Biden got an “A” for his first 100 days in office.

Zakaria said, “Madam Secretary, give President Biden a grade, overall first 100 days, how is he faring?”

Clinton said, “I give him an “A,” and I’m a hard grader. I would give him an “A” on effort. He’s done a couple of things so well, Fareed. He has once again embodied and modeled what a president should act like in the Oval Office, in the White House, in the world at large with dignity, with purposefulness, with care for what he says and how he treats people. His attention to detail and the team that he has surrounded himself with, who are experienced at how you make the federal government work, has produced a just tremendous amount of positive action to not just undo the past four years, but really begin again to get the government working in the right way.”

She added, “Then the passage of the American rescue plan, to get money into the pockets of Americans who are still suffering economically, is absolutely the right thing to do, and it got done. He was single-minded about it. Finally, man, getting 220 million shot into arms, getting the supply chain fixed, and using the federal government through FEMA and the National Guard to be part of the team in states and localities shows what competent government looks like.”

Clinton added, “Which is why he has such high approval ratings across the board. Of course, he has high approval ratings from Democrats but even among Independents and Republicans. People don’t have to worry all of the time. They don’t have to hold their breath when they see their president on television. They don’t have to shake their head and wonder that a president is going to tell them to drink bleach. We now have a mature, experienced president, and thank goodness we do.”

