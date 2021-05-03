ABC’s Hostin: ‘We Need to Shun Those Who Refuse to Get Vaccinated’ — No Vax, No Entry

ABC News legal analyst and co-host of “The View” Sunny Hostin said on Monday’s broadcast that “we need to shun those that refuse to get vaccinated” from public businesses and modes of transportation.

Hostin said, “It’s a public health issue. It’s not a political issue. This is just a vestige of the prior administration’s position on the mask. The prior administration was an anti-science administration. I think we’re seeing the fallout of the bungling of the pandemic where it led to, you know, the death of over 500,000 people. We now know that studies show, had the pandemic been dealt with in a different way, in a public health manner, and had these masks and efforts not been politicized the way they were, we could have saved hundreds of thousands of lives, including the lives of my in-laws.”

She continued, “When you look at the folks that are not getting vaccinated because it’s a quarter of Americans that are not getting vaccinated, white evangelicals, 45% said they won’t get vaccinated according to Pew Research. Republicans, almost 50% of Republicans, are refusing to get the vaccine. We won’t reach herd immunity because of those particular groups.”

Hostin added, “I say we need to shun those that refuse to get vaccinated. Just like now in certain states, many states, I know in New York there are signs on storefronts on businesses all across the state no mask, no entry. I think if you have not been vaccinated, no entry. You want to get on a plane. You have to be vaccinated. If those people don’t want to get vaccinated, that’s fine for you, but you can’t spread it to other people that are vaccinated. You can spread it to other people— rather that aren’t vaccinated. You don’t get the liberties that come with immunity. Something has to break. If that’s your personal choice not to get vaccinated, you don’t then get to infringe on the rights of those who have chosen to protect their fellow citizens.”

