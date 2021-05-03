Scalise on Texas Special Election: ‘The Country Is Rejecting Socialism’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) sounded off on Texas’ special House election that saw two Republicans advancing to a runoff for the seat.

Scalise said the rejection of the Democrats in this race shows there is “really serious concern about the direction that the socialist Democrats are taking” the United States. He predicted that with America “rejecting socialism,” the GOP will win the House back in the upcoming midterm elections.

“What I see across the country is dramatic enthusiasm for the Republican Party and a lot of really, really serious concern about the direction that the socialist Democrats are taking us,” Scalise advised. “Whether it’s Nancy Pelosi’s agenda, now Biden has embraced that far-left Bernie Sanders agenda, people don’t want this to become a socialist nation. Yet, you see how far they were moving. And I think you saw Saturday — that was a reaction to that far-left trillions of dollars of spending, raising taxes all under the name of infrastructure. That’s not where America is.”

“You saw Susan Wright, who was endorsed by President Trump, led the way in what had been a swing district last year. Today, we have got two Republicans in that runoff. It tells you the country is rejecting socialism, and that’s why we’re going win the House back next year,” he added.

