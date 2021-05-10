GOP Rep. McClain: Treatment of Immigrant Families at Border ‘Modern-Day Slavery’

Monday, Rep. Lisa McClain (R-MI) discussed her recent visit to the United States’ border with Mexico amid the ongoing border crisis.

McClain told FNC’s “Fox & Friends First” that the border situation is “modern-day slavery.”

“As a mother, first and foremost, you want the best for your kids, and what’s happening to these families is an organized form of illegal immigration that I would argue is modern-day slavery,” McClain outlined. “The only people that are making out in this situation are the drug traffickers, the cartels, and the people that traffic these families over. … It’s worse than I thought.”

“I would suggest that before you have an opinion, come down from your ivory tower and actually go to the border and see for yourself what is happening. It was horrible,” she added.

McClain warned that the effects of the border crisis are “coming to a city near you” in the form of illegal immigrants or drugs.

“Because the Border Patrol agents are spending so much time dealing with all of these families that are crossing illegally, they have no time to protect the border,” she advised. “So, what do you think is coming in? Fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, and I can assure you that’s coming to a city near you.”

