Cruz: HR-1 ‘a Massive Democratic Power Grab’ — ‘Number One Priority’ of Biden, Schumer, Pelosi Is to Stay in Power for a Hundred Years

Monday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) warned of the dangers of HR-1, which is legislation that would drastically change how the country conducts elections.

However, Cruz insists the legislation is inspired by Democrats, including President Joe Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), to acquire and hold power.

Partial transcript as follows:

I’ve got to say this bill that is before the Senate, it’s S-1 or HR-1 — many of us are calling it the corrupt politicians act — is in my view the single most dangerous piece of legislation before the United States Congress.

You know, there’s kind of two buckets of what the Democrats are trying to do. One is bad policy. Things like massive new taxes, massive new spending, massive new regulations, all of those are going to hurt Americans all across the country. But there’s a second bucket that is really rigging the game, trying to change the rules so they never lose again.

And the crown jewel of the rigging the game proposals is the corrupt politicians’ act. Tomorrow in the Rules Committee in the Senate, we’re going to have a markup. I’ve got 46 amendments I’ve introduced that I’m going to force Democrats to vote on, one after the other after the other. Because you’re right, what this bill does, it’s a massive federal takeover of elections all across this country.

It strikes down almost every voter integrity law that’s ever been adopted in the states. So, for example, 29 states require voter ID. It’s a very reasonable common sense provision. The corrupt politicians’ act strikes all of those laws down. Thirty-one states prohibit vote harvesting, prohibited paid operatives collecting other people’s ballots and potentially stealing those votes. This bill strikes all of those provisions down.

This bill, the corrupt politicians’ act, would register millions of illegal aliens. It would register millions of criminals to vote because Democrats believe and I think quite reasonably that millions of illegal aliens and millions of criminals are likely to vote Democratic.

This bill turns the Federal Election Commission into a partisan weapon to fine, to prosecute, to sue Republicans. It gives Chuck Schumer a federal agency as an attack dog.

And not only that, this bill is welfare for politicians. It provides a federal match of six to one. If a candidate raises money for a campaign, the federal government matches at six to one, which would give hundreds of millions of dollars to politicians because, Sean, as you look at needy populations in America, it’s hard to think of a group more needing of federal funds than politicians. And, by the way, they can pay their own expenses out of this.

This is a — it is a massive Democratic power grab and it’s because the number one priority of Joe Biden, of Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi is to stay in power for a hundred years and to steal the rights of the voters to vote them out.

I am leading the fight against this. It is the single most dangerous thing in the Congress right now.