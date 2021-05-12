Dem TX Mayor: Border ‘Seems to Be Wide Open’ But When I Ask for Help, Admin. Tells Me It’s ‘Under Control’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Del Rio, TX Mayor Bruno Lozano (D) pushed back against statements from the Biden administration that the border is closed and said that the border “seems to be wide open for unlawful entry” and said that when he has reached out to the administration, “They keep telling us that the border’s under control.”

Lozano reacted to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas saying that “The border is closed” by stating, “I would very much disagree with that statement. I — the way that it’s been handling — or being managed, is it seems to be wide open for unlawful entry into the United States.”

Lozano added that when he has reached out to the administration, “They keep telling us that the border’s under control. … I simply do not understand how that’s under control.”

