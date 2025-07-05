‘Catastrophic’ Independence Day Flood Claims 24 Lives in Texas, More Devastation to Come

The Independence Day flood in Kerr County, Texas, led to the deaths of at least 24 people, according to Governor Greg Abbott. While nearly 240 people were rescued, at least 23 girls are still missing from a riverside camp near Hunt, Texas. The slowly moving storm threatens further flooding in Hill Country areas to the northeast.

Governor Abbott described the flood as a “mass casualty event during a press conference Friday night in Kerrville, Texas. The governor signed an emergency disaster declaration requesting assistance from the federal government.

“This is a time when we, as a state, need God more than ever,” Abbott said in the storm update. “The one thing I hear the most are the prayers that are being sent for those who are in harm’s way. There is an extraordinary collaboration to make sure that we address everybody’s concern as quickly as possible. As part of this, I am signing a disaster declaration to ensure counties have access to every tool, strategy, and personnel that the State of Texas can provide to them, which will be limitless.”

Abbott confirmed the deaths of at least 24 people and said that between 25 girls are still missing from Camp Mystic. He reported the rescue of 237 people from the Independence Day flood.

President Donald Trump called the floods “shocking and terrible.” He pledged the federal government’s full support.

Officials confirmed the death of Heart O’ the Hills Camp Director Jane Ragsdale. Described by the Kerrville Daily Times as a “pillar of the community,” Ragsdale served as the camp’s director since 1988.

The area to the northwest of Kerrville, surrounding the small community of Hunt, is home to dozens of youth summer camps that reside along the Guadalupe River.

Another couple identified as Robert Blake, Sr. and his wife, Joni, were also reported killed by the flooding that hit their campground near Ingram at about 4:30 a.m. on Friday. Waters reportedly rose 26 feet in three hours as torrential rains fell on the area. The storm’s movement stalled, dumping seven inches of rain in just a few hours.

As the day wore on, the storm moved slowly to the northeast, threatening Fredericksburg, Austin, Marble Falls, and other communities located along Hill County rivers and lakes. The storm also delivered flood level rains to San Antonio and the communities northward to Austin.

Near Boerne, Texas, a video posted on social media captured the rescue of a man who climbed into a tree as he was swept downstream after Cibolo Creek turned into a raging river.

