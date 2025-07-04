AOC Accuses Republicans of Militarizing the Entire Government with Big Beautiful Bill

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about the Big Beautiful Bill and comments from it by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Marlow stated, “I don’t even know what she’s talking about. Why are we even trying to make sense of it> There’s no point. … She’s just doing her showboat routine.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo