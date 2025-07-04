A group of female cyclists is now alleging that USA Cycling engaged in “deception” and tried to hide the real gender of a transgender competitor who won a women’s championship race in Wisconsin.

Trans athlete Kate Phillips dominated the field of female competitors at the Lyons Masters National Championships in Wisconsin on Tuesday, prompting some of the women to refuse to stand on the winner’s podium alongside Phillips after the race.

Veteran cyclist Julie Peterson blasted Phillips, who was born James Phillips, for taking part in the race and told Fox News, “You could clearly see the power that he had. If I had known, I wouldn’t have spent thousands of dollars on travel and time off work to come and do a race.”

“I said, ‘I don’t want to race against a man,’ and they quickly scolded me and said ‘Oh, you can’t call him a man,’ and I’m like ‘Well, he is a man,’ so I was quickly scolded and corrected that it is a woman and I don’t even know what to say,” Peterson added.

Cyclist Debbie Milne went even further in her assessment of Phillips’ participation. She claimed that USA Cycling did all it could to hide the fact that the women were going to be forced to compete against a trans opponent.

“It was hidden from us,” Milne told Fox News. She also said that “deception was involved.”

Milne says that race officials did not inform anyone that Phillips was a man who identifies as a woman.

“Basically, we came to compete and we found out, during the race, after the race, that’s when we found out that there had been another competitor we thought just added.”

Milne added, “There hasn’t been transparency there.”

USA Cycling has stuck with its rules allowing transgender athletes to compete as women, even as many other leagues are starting to either ban males from women’s sports or are making eligibility rules more stringent.

