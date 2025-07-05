Joy Reid Fantasizes About Melania Trump Getting Deported from USA

Former MSNBC host Joy Reid made the bizarre claim that first lady Melania Trump could be deported under new immigration rules.

Speaking with Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) on The Joy Reid Show, the former MSNBC host claimed that Trump has the power to deport anyone for whatever reason, including American citizens.

“If you give the president of the United States monarchical-like powers to say, ‘I don’t like your views, I don’t like your take on issues, I don’t like that you’re too liberal, you’re not conservative enough, I’m just gonna take away your naturalized citizenship,‘ well… If we ever get a Democratic president, they could say, ‘I don’t like Melania Trump. She wasn’t born here. She was born in Slovenia. She is a naturalized citizen. She’s outta here,'” claimed Reid. Reid said this also could have applied to the late Ivana Trump.

“And by the way, Ivana Trump, the late Ivana Trump, who’s buried in the golf course in New Jersey in Donald Trump’s golf club, she wasn’t an American citizen. And three of her children are Don Jr., Eric, and Ivanka,” she said.

“And maybe the next Democratic president says, ‘You know what? I don’t like the Trumps. And so we’re gonna denaturalize all of the Trump children, whose mother was a foreigner at the time,'” she added. “This opens a huge door, Congresswoman, because that means that any future president can decide that they don’t like the Trumps and don’t want them here and want Melania gone. And they could just denaturalize and deport her, and she’d be outta here.”

Reid based her paranoid views on a memo issued by the Justice Department earlier this week that gives “U.S. Attorneys discretion over initiating denaturalization proceedings against people who have committed certain crimes,” the Daily Beast.